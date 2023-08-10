Chelsea still in ‘pole position’ for Caicedo amidst Liverpool ‘hijack’ plans – Reddy

It has seemed for a long time that any chance of signing Moises Caicedo had gone but now we’ve reemerged as the potential new employers of the midfielder and many updates are being spread online.

Taking to her Twitter account, Melissa Reddy wrote: ‘Moises Caiceido is absolutely the midfield player Liverpool need, and actually the one they should have been focusing all their energy and investment on.

‘Would be *some* hijack if they manage to do a deal, but feeling is Chelsea still in pole position for him’.

If most of of us were given the chance to choose between Romeo Lavia or the Brighton man, the poll would end in a rather large swing toward the Ecuadorian due to his performances for the Seagulls.

The 21-year-old may cost double the amount of the Southampton teenager but with the need for a player to come and start in the No.6 role immediately, his CV is much more impressive.

We are ultimately taking a chance on two young players but given the countdown to the new campaign, we need to get things tied up quickly and possibly still need more than one fresh face in the middle of the pitch.

Nothing is sorted yet but it seems two clubs and set to lock horns and play a high stakes game of chess, to see who can land the right player for the right price that they want to pay.

You can view the Caicedo update via @MelissaReddy_ on X:

