‘Thanks FSG’ – Jose Enrique snaps at Liverpool owners over potentially embarrassing mistake

Jose Enrique has been particularly vocal about his thoughts on FSG’s management of Liverpool in recent times.

The Spaniard made no exceptions on Thursday morning as he aimed a post on X at the American owners over the poor handling of the Romeo Lavia pursuit.

Thanks fsg for this well done 👏👏👏 https://t.co/vSMoGd2atQ — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) August 10, 2023

It’s understood that Chelsea are attempting to hijack a move for the Reds’ top target this summer, as reported by David Ornstein.

Whether this is merely action designed to further antagonise Moises Caicedo amid the Blues repeated efforts to land the Brighton and Hove Albion ace remains to be seen.

What couldn’t be clearer from a Liverpool perspective is the need to respond swiftly and decisively to ensure we’re not left short of a genuine number six come the trip to Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

To allow our rivals – with no European football at their disposal – to swoop in late and swipe a player we’ve haggled over for weeks wouldn’t be simply embarrassing, but also grossly incompetent on our part after sanctioning Fabinho’s exit to Saudi Arabia.

It’s worth pointing out that the club has acted decisively when prior deals were threatened (see the swoop for Luis Diaz when Tottenham looked to be set to land the Colombian in the winter window), so we’ll be hoping to see a change in tack from Jorg Schmadtke and Co.

