(Video) Everton groundsman reveals beautiful floral Hillsborough gesture in training ground

As much as we see idiots around the country using the Hillsborough disaster as a stick to beat our supporters with at times, Everton have always been the club that have been the closest allies when it comes to remembering the 97 supporters who sadly passed away.

Thanks to a video shared on the club’s X account, we can now also see the floral tribute that stands as a permanent fixture within their training ground.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool announce new club partnership providing AI technology to the club

The club’s groundsman explained how an unexpected growth of poppies led to the brilliant idea and it shows the togetherness that can still be felt across the city.

Sometimes football doesn’t have to be a tribal war between clubs and it can be used as an opportunity for fans and clubs to come together over a collective message.

You can watch the video via @Everton on X:

A little-known feature at Finch Farm… 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/ocATMMwwIc — Everton (@Everton) August 9, 2023

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones