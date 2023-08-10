Liverpool fans will be furious as FSG chief explains restrained summer spending

Billy Hogan’s thoughts on Liverpool’s financial adaptation to life outside of the Champions League is sure to invite some raised eyebrows from fans online.

The club’s chief executive admitted that, as a sustainably run outfit, the Merseysiders have had to ‘react accordingly’ to the new financial reality.

“Obviously, it creates a difference from a revenue standpoint, and we have to operate accordingly,” the FSG man told The Athletic. “Our goal is to run the club sustainably. When you are missing revenue from the Champions League, you have to react accordingly — and we’ve done that.”

Evidently, this has had an impact on the Reds’ spending in the window – a situation perhaps best epitomised by the ongoing negotiations with Southampton for Romeo Lavia.

In the spirit of fairness, it’s worth acknowledging that Liverpool obviously don’t possess the kind of financial might of the likes of a Manchester City or Newcastle United.

That said, given how it was already clear we needed a third midfield signing – at a time when we presumed Jordan Henderson and Fabinho would be part of our 2023/24 plans – a failure to land the Belgian international at this stage, following an influx of over £50m, would be unforgivable.

If we must adapt, then we’ll adapt, though not at the cost of a genuine number six when only Stefan Bajcetic is considered a viable option.

