Billy Hogan issues three-word update on FSG’s minority investor search

Liverpool’s financial situation is somewhat complex in light of the club’s departure from Champions League football and rising costs associated with a stadium revamp.

With FSG’s ongoing search for fresh investment yet to yield any promising results, however, it’s a situation that doesn’t look set to improve significantly in the immediate future.

“With no fresh developments on FSG’s ongoing search for investment as it considers selling a minority stake – Hogan simply says ‘those conversations continue’ – it’s his job to ensure Liverpool keep growing off the pitch in order to fund what manager Klopp is trying to achieve on it,” James Pearce wrote for The Athletic.

Given that Jurgen Klopp is now in possession of one of the thinnest squads in the Premier League – not to mention lacking a genuine number six ahead of the new season – the club simply can’t afford to opt for pure sustainability in the market.

It could quite easily turn out that we beat out late interest from Chelsea and land what appears to be our top target in the market in Romeo Lavia to tick off one major box ahead of the trip to London.

That said, there would still have to be serious questions asked of our chances of returning to the top four without further bolstering a midfield department that cut ties with five midfielders this summer. Don’t forget either that a new centre-back has yet to be signed to either add cover Virgil van Dijk’s left-sided role or supply a contingency plan in the event that Ibrahima Konate is ruled out with an injury.

Getting a new number six is the MINIMUM requirement – and even then fans have every right to claim this doesn’t touch the sides.

An inability to compete in a market that has inflated the prices of top holding midfielders to around the £100m mark is regrettable but understandable, however, it shouldn’t stop Liverpool from throwing their weight around at the £50-60m mark. With or without the arrival of an investor.

