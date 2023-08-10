Klopp’s ‘outstanding’ 32-year-old repeatedly turned down Saudi approaches this summer – Romano

Much has been made of the decision by players like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to accept the money on offer in Saudi Arabia but one of Jurgen Klopp’s stars has proven his loyalty to the Reds many times this summer.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Thiago Alcantara, currently not in talks with Al Ahli. Focused on Liverpool as he already turned down several approaches from Saudi this summer’.

With it seeming like the two departing midfielders both made their minds up to leave Anfield quite quickly, we should be applauding the loyalty that has been shown by our Spanish international.

READ MORE: Chelsea still in ‘pole position’ for Caicedo amidst Liverpool ‘hijack’ plans – Reddy

It’s clear that our manager is a big fan of Thiago Alcantara, with him telling talkSPORT in 2022 that: “he’s an outstanding player – wow”.

Therefore, the German will be happy to see that he can count on the 32-year-old being at the club for the new campaign and with such a period of transition and change, having a familiar face will be a big boost.

We all know the talents of the former Bayern Munich man but what we really need is a season where he can avoid missing out a string of games through injury, something that has always proven difficult to secure.

We all still yet to roll the transfer dice on who could operate in the No.6 position this season but, even though the former Barcelona man’s preferred position isn’t a defensive role, we do have a very talented player who we can trust to perform that job for his boss.

You can view the Thiago update via @FabrizioRomano on X:

Thiago Alcantara, currently not in talks with Al Ahli. Focused on Liverpool as he already turned down several approaches from Saudi this summer. 🔴🇪🇸 #LFC pic.twitter.com/A6zYI3vOJR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones