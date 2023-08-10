Lavia & Caicedo have outlined their transfer preferences amid Liverpool-Chelsea stand-off

Romeo Lavia or Moises Caicedo? Liverpool or Chelsea?

The two Premier League outfits were thought to find themselves in something of a stand-off prior to clarifications from the likes of Melissa Reddy and Paul Joyce on the subject.

The Reds’ interest in the Ecuadorian international now appears to have been purely exploratory – the club exercising ‘due diligence’, in the words of The Times reporter – whilst the Southampton ace seems to remain the main man for Jurgen Klopp’s recruitment team.

Though a bid from the Blues for the young Belgian has thrown something of a spanner into the works, his preference (at the time of writing) of a switch to Anfield, according to a post from Sacha Tavolieri on X, suggests that Liverpool remain in control, for the time being.

Likewise, Caicedo’s preference to trade the Seagulls’ blue and white for the solid blue of Stamford Bridge, according to a X post from the Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law, would indicate that Chelsea still hold all the cards.

Understand Liverpool have outbid Chelsea for Moises Caicedo which would also help explain Chelsea’s bid for Lavia. Suggestion however remains that Caicedo would prefer Chelsea move. More to follow #cfc #lfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 10, 2023

⌚️🇧🇪🔴 The only thing I can tell to the #LFC fans right now « to reassure » them is that the Belgian midfielder was clear about his desire to move to #LiverpoolFC until this evening. Now, the next hours will show us if the player changed his mind on this, or not. #mercato ⌛️ — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 9, 2023

Whether such initial preferences hold out over the course of the window is up for debate, particularly whilst Liverpool continue to dally over meeting Southampton’s ideal asking price.

It’s reassuring to hear that we are thinking about alternatives should a move for Lavia not result in the desired outcome, though at this point the options in the market aren’t enticing enough to hand us the flexibility to pursue casual talks with both players.

If a deal can be done for a truly Premier League-proven talent like Caicedo – and, critically, the fee is doable for us – our next move should be an obvious one.

