Big Liverpool worry could become full-blown crisis if £10m bid is accepted – GFFN

Liverpool may need to brace themselves for another bid from Saudi Arabia, this time coming in the form of a £10.3m bid for Thiago Alcantara courtesy of Al-Ahli.

Get French Football News’ X account shared the update in question amid the club’s ongoing search for midfield reinforcements.

Breaking | Al Ahli have submitted a €12m bid to Liverpool for Thiago Alcantara, according to L’Équipe. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 10, 2023

A mass exodus of players in the middle of the park, as contracts expired and bids were accepted for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, has left a once plump department looking unable to cope with the demands of the upcoming campaign.

Efforts are being made to ensure that we’re at the very least not short of a starting number six, though even that pursuit now looks in doubt amid Chelsea’s reported hijack attempt for Romeo Lavia.

With the club almost stripped to the bone when it comes to experienced heads, it would be utterly unfathomable for decision-makers to okay yet another Saudi Arabian swoop for a key player.

On Thiago Alcantara’s side, until we hear any different, the situation is clear: he wants to remain a Liverpool player and see out his contract (expiring in 2024).

That’s not a situation we expect to change unless we opt to actively push the Spaniard out of the door to recoup some value.

We surely wouldn’t be quite so foolish?

