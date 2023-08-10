Liverpool threaten huge midfield hijack; ‘outbid’ Chelsea for Caicedo – Matt Law

Liverpool are now understood to have ‘outbid’ Chelsea in the race for Moises Caicedo.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law dropped the transfer bombshell on X on Thursday morning amid ongoing talks with Romeo Lavia of Southampton.

Understand Liverpool have outbid Chelsea for Moises Caicedo which would also help explain Chelsea’s bid for Lavia. Suggestion however remains that Caicedo would prefer Chelsea move. More to follow #cfc #lfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 10, 2023

It had been expected that the club wouldn’t engage in a big-money move in light of financial restrictions, though it would appear that circumstances have forced the club’s hand in an already inflated market.

With Brighton understood to want a fee in excess of £80m, it’s entirely possible that the Ecuadorian international could become our all-time most expensive signing – blowing the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez out of the water.

It remains to be seen just how genuine the club’s interest is, of course, amid negotiations with Southampton’s resident number six, though there’s no doubt it would represent a popular move across the fanbase.

Most critically, it would be a statement signing at a time when Liverpool desperately need a readymade, Premier League proven talent to put them firmly back in contention for a Champions League place.

