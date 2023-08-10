Liverpool ‘ready to act’ on Caicedo as ‘structure of a transfer discussed’ with player – Reddy

Liverpool fans had seemingly all but given up hope on the chances of securing the signing of Moises Caicedo but it seems that we are now back in the running for his signature, with an interesting few hours ahead.

As reported by Melissa Reddy: ‘Liverpool remain in talks with Brighton over Moises Caicedo should a move to Chelsea not materialise.

‘Financial terms and payment structure of a transfer discussed. If LFC receive encouragement from the midfielder, they are ready to act. Chelsea still seen as favourites’.

With Fabrizio Romano also reporting that Brighton are keen to see a conclusion for this deal reached ‘tonight’ (Thursday), then it seems we can expect a major update imminently.

It looks to everyone that Chelsea are in the driving seat but if we can be encouraged by the player and find the money that the Seagulls want, there’s a chance we could swoop in and secure a late deal.

This whole debacle with the 21-year-old and Romeo Lavia does feel very un-Liverpool like, with such a public bidding war taking place but with such a small period of time left to fill the void left by the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho – we have left ourselves with little other options.

Of course, the Ecuadorian would be a brilliant signing and one that many of our supporters would think is the perfect addition to our squad but we seem far from favourties to do so.

After a season of thinking we were about to sign Jude Bellingham though, we all know that things can change very quickly in football and in the transfer market.

The Premier League campaign may be about to start but there’s almost certainly going to be as much drama away from the pitch as there is on it – especially when it comes to the Reds.

You can view the Caicedo update via @MelissaReddy_ on X:

