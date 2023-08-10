(Video) Liverpool are ‘ready to break’ record transfer to secure Caicedo deal

It feels as though the temperature is really rising when it comes Liverpool’s pursuit of Moises Caicedo and there has been yet more information shared about a potential deal for the Ecuadorian.

As reported by Sky Sports News: “Liverpool are ready to break their record transfer fee to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton”.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘ready to act’ on Caicedo as ‘structure of a transfer discussed’ with player – Reddy

With Melissa Reddy claiming that discussions have already been held with the player and Fabrizio Romano confirming that Brighton have set a deadline of tonight (Thursday) for a decision to be made – it seems we’re close to finding out where the 21-year-old will be playing his football next season.

As Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez currently sit top of our incoming transfer fee records, it seems clear that we’re going to have to spend around £100 million if we want the midfielder and it looks like the Reds may well be prepared to do so.

You can watch the Caicedo update via @SkySportsPL on X:

BREAKING: Liverpool are willing to pay a club record fee to sign Moises Caicedo 💰pic.twitter.com/RfNLyE9inC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 10, 2023

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones