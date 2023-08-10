Liverpool’s Caicedo contact was ‘exercise in due diligence’ – Joyce

It’s been widely shared that Liverpool seem to have entered the race to try and sign Moises Caicedo and now there’s been an update on this pursuit thanks to a highly reputable source around the Reds.

As reported by Paul Joyce for The Times: ‘Liverpool have contacted Brighton & Hove Albion to register their interest in signing the £100 million-rated Moises Caicedo and could hijack Chelsea’s pursuit of the midfielder.

‘The Anfield club claimed they have not yet made a bid for the Ecuador international, although what is needed to close a deal would inevitably have been discussed, and believe he is still likely to move to Stamford Bridge.

‘Still, the approach to Brighton was an exercise in due diligence in the transfer market, primarily in case Chelsea cannot — or will not — proceed with a deal that has been dragging on all summer.

‘The west London club have been readying themselves to make another bid for the 21-year-old this week after their third offer of £80 million’.

This is somewhat of a confusing update as it suggests we are interested in signing the Ecuadorian but are only declaring an interest in case the move for Romeo Lavia falls through.

What adds an extra layer to this confusion is that Chelsea are the club leading the race for the Brighton man and competing with us to try and sign the young Belgian who was relegated last season.

Further to this again though, the price of the Southampton teenager is around £50 million but the fee would be doubled for the man plying his trade at the AMEX Stadium.

With time running out for the new season to start, we would surely rather have the better player and if that is possible, the request from supporters would be to go and get Jurgen Klopp the player he needs.

It seems obvious the fees that are needed from the outside and so these delays will just frustrate everyone further, until we know what our midfield will look like when the window slams shut.

