(Video) Journalist says Liverpool could have ‘best midfield in the league’ if they sign one man

Nubaid Haroon has claimed that Liverpool ‘would have the best midfield’ in the Premier League if they can clinch the signing of Moises Caicedo this month.

The Reds have reportedly made contact with Brighton over a possible move for the £100m-rated Ecuadorian (Melissa Reddy), with Chelsea now muscling in on Romeo Lavia by presenting a £48m offer to Southampton late last night (David Ornstein).

Many Kopites are desperate to see their club bring in at least one more midfielder before the transfer deadline, having lost no fewer than five players in that part of the squad this summer, including the sudden departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

However, having already landed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai during the off-season, Haroon believes that Liverpool’s midfield would be the strongest in the top flight if they can add Caicedo to the mix.

Speaking on Transfer Talk on Sky Sports News, he said: “In this case, they need a holding midfielder who can cover in full-back areas. He can also play at right-back; we actually saw him at the end of last season.

“We spoke briefly to say that if it’s Caicedo, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, Liverpool would have the best midfield in the league.”

If those three names form Liverpool’s first-choice midfield trio by the start of September, most Reds fans would probably be thrilled. As it stands, though, that position remains a big area of concern despite the Argentine and Hungarian coming on board over the summer.

We live in hope that, between now and the transfer deadline, LFC can get at least one more midfielder through the door. If it’s Caicedo, that’d be a massive statement of intent from Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke.

You can view Haroon’s comments on Sky Sports News below, via @footballdaily on Twitter/X: