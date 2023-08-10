Melissa Reddy issues important Caicedo clarification amid LFC transfer race entry

Liverpool are indeed interested in Moises Caicedo, though reports from a host of patch journalists, including Sky’s Melissa Reddy, have made clear that a bid is yet to come from Jurgen Klopp’s outfit.

The reporter clarified the situation on X, with the Merseysiders evidently exploring their options should a move for Romeo Lavia fall through this summer.

Liverpool have made contact with Brighton over Moises Caiceido, but have not made a formal offer. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 10, 2023

Romeo Lavia’s heart currently lies with the top four hopefuls, though drawn out negotiations with Southampton – not to mention Chelsea’s fresh involvement in talks – could force the Reds down an alternative, and more expensive, route.

There’s no question that we’d by buying Lavia for his vast potential just as much to fill the vacant number six spot following Fabinho’s £40m departure to the Saudi Pro League.

Caicedo, by comparison, would represent more of a sure thing – especially when it comes to boosting our chances of a quick return to the premier European table come the following summer.

Given CEO Billy Hogan’s comments on the detrimental impact of Europa League football, Champions League qualification shouldn’t be something we’re gambling on if we can help it.

With Chelsea being the Ecuadorian’s ideal move, as things currently stand, we may only have the briefest of windows to intervene if we’re truly serious about securing his signature.