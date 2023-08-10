‘It’s true…’ – Fabrizio Romano shares what he knows on Liverpool ‘contact’ for Moises Caicedo

Amid the flurry of reports throughout the day on Liverpool’s interest in Moises Caicedo, Fabrizio Romano has now shared what he knows on the situation.

The Reds and Bayern Munich have joined Chelsea in the transfer race for the £100m-valued midfielder, with the Anfield giants believed to have contacted Brighton over a possible move for the 21-year-old (Melissa Reddy).

Romano has also claimed that an approach has been made from Merseyside to the south coast club regarding the Ecuador international, for whom the Blues have yet to strike a ‘full agreement’ despite seeing multiple bids rejected already (The Guardian).

Speaking on his eponymous YouTube channel this afternoon, the Italian journalist stated: “In the morning, Liverpool made contact with Brighton, preparing an approach and a verbal bid for Moises Caicedo.

“It’s true that Liverpool contacted Brighton and they wanted to enter the race for Moises Caicedo. That’s the reality, trying to enter at the final stages of this story.

“As I told you yesterday, Chelsea feel close to signing Caicedo, but they still don’t have full agreement with Brighton. Liverpool wanted to enter, and there was a call from Bayern, who also wanted to be informed on the situation.”

With the west London club outstripping the Reds’ three offers for Romeo Lavia with their own £48m bid late on Wednesday night (David Ornstein), LFC mobilised quickly in lining up the Seagulls midfielder as an alternative and reaching out to the Amex Stadium side.

It’s crucial that Jorg Schmadtke manages to get at least one of them to Anfield by the end of the transfer window, with Jurgen Klopp ill able to afford going without an established natural number 6 for the season ahead.

You can view Romano’s comments below (from 1:38), via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube: