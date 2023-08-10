Fabrizio Romano’s ‘100%’ update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Moises Caicedo

After seeming like a deal that was dead in the water, you now can’t move for Moises Caicedo updates and the chances of Liverpool securing a deal seems to be increasing by the hour.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Moisés Caicedo, in London waiting for key developments on his future. 🇪🇨

‘Brighton, waiting for Liverpool to send their official bid — if not tonight, it has to be Friday. #LFC will 100% bid.

‘Then, it will be also up to Chelsea. Highest bidder will get Brighton’s green light’.

It’s clear that we’re far from in the driving seat and ready to be printing the 21-year-old’s name on the back of a red shirt but with such a public push for this move to happen, we seem to be prepared to go toe-to-toe with Chelsea.

It had seemed for large parts of this summer that the midfielder was ready to switch the AMEX Stadium for Stamford Bridge but with this move being delayed so much – we could now be in with a chance.

If the Reds are indeed ready to break our transfer record and the Seagulls simply waiting for their price to be met, then our initiative could lead to securing a deal for one of the best options available in the market.

With success in completing the Alexis Mac Allister deal and the healthy Anfield bond in place with the likes of Adam Lallana and James Milner now at their club, we do seem to have a good relationship with Brighton and let’s hope that this continues.

