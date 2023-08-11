Caicedo has now told Liverpool who he wants to sign for amid Chelsea’s renewed pursuit

Moises Caicedo is understood to be standing firm on his preference of a Chelsea move this summer.

Fabrizio Romano shared the update in question on X following Liverpool’s successful bid of £111m, beating out interest from the Blues.

Where this leaves Jurgen Klopp’s men now remains to be seen, with so little in the way of quality options remaining in the current market.

That is, of course, unless there’s room for a radical solution.

In what form that maty take will depend massively – in similar circumstances to our late Caicedo interest – on opportunity.

Liverpool’s long-standing interest in Aurelien Tchouameni will perhaps be the club’s last chance, should Real Madrid even be vaguely open to the idea of sanctioning an exit, of securing a readymade number six.

As far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop, Southampton’s Romeo Lavia now looks the likeliest solution. Though, with the powers around us more than aware of the £110m we possess in the bank, there can be no doubting our need to cough up the Saints’ desired price-tag if we’re to land the former Manchester City youngster.

