Moises Caicedo ‘having second thoughts’ about Liverpool move; Chelsea back in race – report

In a story that’s had more drama than most transfer sagas in recent history, Moises Caicedo’s potential move to Liverpool looks to be hitting a sizeable bump in the road.

As reported by Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth: ‘Told Moises Caicedo having second thoughts about Liverpool move. Player & representatives still in London. No official word Chelsea have returned’.

This comes alongside the report in The Guardian that stated the Londoners were ready to outbid the Reds in order to secure the services of the 21-year-old , making for worrying reading.

After seeing a deal agreed and watching Jurgen Klopp confirm our interest, it seemed the formalities were all that stood in the way of the Ecuadorian becoming our player this summer.

Instead, we could now see Mauricio Pochettino’s side outbid us in the eleventh hour and then we will be left either with egg on our face, or in a position to keep bidding.

To hear that the midfielder hasn’t left London and is having second thoughts would suggest that he’s either heard news of a new bid or is pushing for a move to Stamford Bridge.

After so much excitement, it’s on the brink of falling apart and we’re all set for a day of checking our phones for updates on who can win this intense race.

Told Moises Caicedo having second thoughts about Liverpool move. Player & representatives still in London. No official word Chelsea have returned. #LFC #CFC #BHAFC https://t.co/tbI6Aa7YNF — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 11, 2023

