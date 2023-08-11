Caicedo’s representatives believe Liverpool move is ‘closed and accepted’ – report

The twists keep coming in this unbelievable transfer story and after Moises Caicedo appeared to be a done deal, we’re now all left in limbo over this remarkable situation.

The most recent update comes from journalist Chris Williams who has reported: ‘Caicedo representatives confirm as far as they are aware Brighton have closed the deal and accepted Liverpool’s offer, but Chelsea have this morning presented an improved package to the player, and have contacted Brighton about new terms’.

A matter of hours ago, this wouldn’t seem possible that Chelsea were able to offer an ‘improved package’ but it seems that both the 21-year-old and Brighton are now willing to listen to the latest offer.

If we can take some solace from the fact that the Ecuadorian’s representatives seem to believe that they are set to accept a move to Anfield, then we clearly are progressing well in this move.

However, the Londoners seem to be growing in confidence of being able to make an offer that will work for everyone except us, something that should and will cause huge concern to us all.

It’s sickening to see a deal that looked all but completed to be falling apart in front of our face but if this transfer saga alone has taught us anything – it’s to expect the unexpected.

