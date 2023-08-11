‘Great business!’ – Carragher on Liverpool’s £145m investment in Klopp’s midfield

It was always billed as the summer when Liverpool would rebuild the midfield but many will be surprised in the manner in which we have secured the final piece of the puzzle, including Jamie Carragher.

The Scouser took to social media to post: ‘110M is a big price for #Caicedo but Liverpool had to pay big as clubs knew they were desperate.

‘But signing two top young players for 145M & selling two of your older players for 52M is great business!’.

It’s a big fee for the 21-year-old but considering the money we’ve saved on Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, we’ve managed to complete a strong overhaul for a decent price.

Our former defender is here touting the £35 million for the Argentine and now the £110 million we’re set to fork out on our latest signing – making a £145 million double signing from Brighton in one summer.

Few can argue that we needed to make three such significant signings and even if rival supporters scoff at the money spent on the Ecuadorian, the midfield investment as a whole has been affordable – especially when Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s sales are considered.

Some supporters will still want more but with a host of midfield options now available – this could be all the Jurgen Klopp needs to secure a strong season at Anfield.

You can view Carragher’s comments on Caicedo via his X account:

