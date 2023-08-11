(Video) ‘We’re gonna lose to Liverpool’ – Chelsea fan meltdown in live reaction to Caicedo transfer news is glorious

That sound you heard? It’s the sound of thousands of Chelsea fans burning their Moises Caicedo shirts and rushing to Twitter to insist that they never wanted the Blues to sign the Ecuadorian in the first place.

But who are they fooling? There’s not a doubt in anyone’s mind – for those who have been keeping track of the Brighton & Hove Albion star’s exploits on the South Coast – that the midfielder is a phenomenal talent.

You can tell how much it matters too after listening to a brief snippet of an X live including a gaggle of highly disappointed fans reacting live to news of Liverpool’s record bid.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LilasLFC: