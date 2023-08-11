Chelsea ‘not given up’ on Caicedo; ready to ‘bid more than £110m’ – Guardian

It’s been a crazy day of transfer updates and now there’s another twist in this saga as Chelsea appear to be readying a late bid to try and stop Moises Caicedo from heading to Merseyside.

As reported by Jacob Steinberg for The Guardian: ‘Chelsea are prepared to raise their offer for Moisés Caicedo in an attempt to beat Liverpool to the signing of the Brighton midfielder.

‘Liverpool have had a £110m offer accepted by Brighton and are hoping to guard against a late hijack by concluding the deal swiftly. However it is understood Chelsea have not given up their pursuit of Caicedo, their top summer target, and are ready to bid more than £110m to land the Ecuador international’.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp declares ‘Liverpool FC reloaded’ as Caicedo set for Anfield move

It had been claimed that Brighton were more inclined to do business with us over the Stamford Bridge club, due to the positive relationship between the clubs at present.

However, it depends how high they are willing to bid and which team the Ecuadorian prefers to move to, should an improved offer be accepted by the Seagulls.

Given the Londoners inability to get this deal over the line and drag their feet in meeting the valuation for the midfielder over the past few months, you can understand why the parent club and player may be a little disgruntled by Mauricio Pochettino’s side’s actions.

We do now seem to be the club in the driving seat but there’s still time for this whole saga to be turned on its head, meaning there could be a very interesting day of rumours ahead.

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones