(Video) De Zerbi burns Caicedo bridges as confusion looms over new club

Moises Caicedo seemed primed to join Liverpool but now the tables have fully been turned though one thing can be taken for granted, it’s that he’s going to leave Brighton.

Speaking with the media, the Seagulls’ boss said: “Moises [Caicedo] is leaving, he’s not important for me now.”

Roberto De Zerbi seems to be happy to not have to consider the future of the 21-year-old anymore and perhaps this is the route we should be taking, after a monumental u-turn.

There could still be time for more twists and turns but this has truly been a remarkable transfer saga that has left us in a sticky position.

You can view De Zerbi's Caicedo comments

