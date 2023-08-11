Ecuadorian press offer Caicedo update; Liverpool move still on but player ‘is confused’ – report

Moises Caicedo has been swinging like a pendulum between Chelsea and Liverpool, with his local press now providing their understanding on the latest information around this crazy scenario.

As reported by Ecuadorian news outlet TERADEPORTES (translated): ‘Moisés Caicedo’s group, at the player’s request, has spoken with Chelsea to give them the opportunity to resubmit a new proposal that meets the expectations of the owner of his Brighton ticket.

‘If they do not find a response from the blues, they will continue with the process with the reds.

READ MORE: Caicedo’s representatives believe Liverpool move is ‘closed and accepted’ – report

‘Caicedo is confused and feels that having negotiated for so long with Chelsea they deserve to wait, this has also been advised to the player’.

To say that the player is confused by this is probably the best way of summing up how everyone feels in this situation, as we all wait for the next major update to come our way.

The 21-year-old is seemingly keen for a move to Stamford Bridge but whether this is due to his personal preference, advice from his agent or a push from his boyhood club who want more money – it’s hard to know.

It’s also tough to know how Jurgen Klopp and our supporters will feel about the midfielder’s decision to wait for an offer from Mauricio Pochettino’s side, before finalising his decision on an Anfield move yet it’s likely not to win him too many supporters.

This whole saga has taught us all to expect the unexpected and there really could be many conclusions to this dramatic affair.

You can view the Caicedo update via @Teradeportes on X:

El grupo de Moisés Caicedo, por pedido del jugador ha conversado con el Chelsea para darles la oportunidad de volver a presentar una nueva propuesta que llene las expectativas del dueño de su pase el Brighton. De no encontrar respuesta por parte de los azules, continuarán con el… pic.twitter.com/I7lR75CkNt — TERADEPORTES (@Teradeportes) August 11, 2023

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones