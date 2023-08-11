(Video) Jurgen Klopp confirms Caicedo deal; update on medical provided

In what was quite an unconventional approach from Jurgen Klopp, he confirmed interest and a deal agreed in Moises Caicedo before the club did themselves and provided more information on the looming transfer.

Speaking with the media ahead of the season opener, the German said: “First and foremost, I got told that I can confirm the deal with the club is agreed, we want the player.”

The manager was then asked why there was suddenly an ability to afford such a big fee and answered: “What changed? We are a club which doesn’t have endless resources.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans will be intrigued by Moises Caicedo’s career injury record

“Some things we didn’t expect to happen this summer, Hendo, Fab, that we didn’t think about, when that happened we gave it a go. Don’t praise the day before the night.”

Then asked about any more information regarding a pending medical, the 56-year-old stated: “It’s nothing I can really say about that, that’s the truth.

“Let’s do it step by step. Let’s see what happens in the next hours or days, then we have enough time to talk to about that.”

It seems then that we can believe what we read, the Reds have secured a record deal with Brighton and that was partly financed because of the sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

We now have to wait for the medical to be sorted and for the formalities of the deal to be sorted but we’re certainly in the driving seat to get this all completed.

You can watch Klopp’s Caicedo update (from 2:42) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones