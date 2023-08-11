(Video) Klopp declares ‘Liverpool FC reloaded’ as Caicedo set for Anfield move

It may not have happened the way we all thought it would but Liverpool seem to have secured a third piece of our midfield rebuild and Jurgen Klopp is very excited with the news.

Speaking with the media ahead of facing Chelsea, the German proudly stated: “It’s Liverpool FC reloaded”.

After telling us all in July: “trust us”, it’s clear that the boss kept the faith in the owners backing his vision for a new look midfield and now he and we have been rewarded.

There’s been a lot of change in the squad this summer but we seem to have a reached a conclusion that most would agree is fantastic for now and the future.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on his new look side via @SkySportsNews on X:

"It's Liverpool FC reloaded" 🔄 Jurgen Klopp discussing his new look Liverpool team heading into the opening weekend of the Premier League season. pic.twitter.com/ghOSuH4yWJ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 11, 2023

