(Video) Klopp declares ‘Liverpool FC reloaded’ as Caicedo set for Anfield move

It may not have happened the way we all thought it would but Liverpool seem to have secured a third piece of our midfield rebuild and Jurgen Klopp is very excited with the news.

Speaking with the media ahead of facing Chelsea, the German proudly stated: “It’s Liverpool FC reloaded”.

After telling us all in July“trust us”, it’s clear that the boss kept the faith in the owners backing his vision for a new look midfield and now he and we have been rewarded.

There’s been a lot of change in the squad this summer but we seem to have a reached a conclusion that most would agree is fantastic for now and the future.

