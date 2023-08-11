Liverpool fans will be intrigued by Moises Caicedo’s career injury record

For all that Liverpool have been blessed with huge talent within our squad in recent years, we’ve certainly also had our fair share of injury concerns and so the durability of our newest signing will be of interest.

A quick glance at transfermarkt.co.uk will show the fitness history of Moises Caicedo and it makes for some great reading for our supports:

To see that over a five-year career across three different clubs and a national team, the Ecuadorian has missed just eight games and 26 days of football in his career to date – is promising.

To also see that it’s been nearly three years since a muscle injury is hugely positive, especially considering that he played 43 games for Brighton in all competitions last season.

Cynics will say that a month in a Jurgen Klopp team will soon see injury come the way of the 21-year-old but let’s hope that he, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai can prove to be a durable trio.

With talent and youth on the side of all three of the manager’s summer acquisitions, having the ability to field them throughout the season will be a big plus too.

When you’re paying over £110 million for a player, you would hope that the due diligence has been done to see whether they can cope with the physical and mental strain that comes with representing the Reds but in this case we look to be a good position.

