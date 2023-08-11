Liverpool agree British record transfer fee in early hours for Moises Caicedo to break Chelsea hearts

Liverpool have done what many assumed was unthinkable in the current window and spent big on replacing specialist number six Fabinho.

Melissa Reddy shared the huge announcement on X on Friday morning, confirming the Reds agreement of £110m (a British transfer record) for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool agree a British transfer record fee of £110m with Brighton for Moises Caicedo. Reached ahead of midnight after ousting Chelsea's £100m bid. Formalities of the transfer now in motion https://t.co/cBPx1b3TcD — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 11, 2023

The deal was reached in response to Chelsea’s latest attempt to breach the divide with a £100m bid, though it now appears to be the case that the Merseysiders are firmly in control of this particular transfer.

READ MORE: Lavia & Caicedo have outlined their transfer preferences amid Liverpool-Chelsea stand-off

READ MORE: What Paul Joyce is hearing from LFC about Moises Caicedo interest

There are questions that remain, of course, perhaps chief amongst them being the status of our pursuit of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Few will pay that any mind in the coming days, understandably, after watching Jurgen Klopp’s men act so decisively in the market to solve what was their top problem ahead of the new campaign.

To beat Mauricio Pochettino’s high-spending outfit after the club threatened to spoil our plans with a move for the Saints’ resident destroyer is all the more sweeter.

Soak it up, Reds!

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Lavia ‘complication’, Mo Salah to Saudi? Kane could do Liverpool transfer favour, Andre latest and much more!