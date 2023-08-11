Moises Caicedo’s Instagram behaviour at Christmas hinted at Liverpool move

Liverpool are close to wrapping up a British record breaking transfer for Moises Caicedo.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has confirmed our £110m bid has been accepted, with a medical to take place today and personal terms a formality.

All summer, the word has been that the Ecuadorian wanted Chelsea, but this is probably because they were the only big club openly in for him. The lad just wanted a transfer to an elite club, and now he’s got one!

At Christmas, Caicedo ‘liked’ our deal for Cody Gakpo on Instagram, and according to Melissa Reddy for Sky Sports, we had already spoken to the player last summer and in the winter transfer window to alert him of our interest.

Very interesting, why would Caicedo like that….. https://t.co/g3f4wF2Ba8 — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) December 29, 2022

Now, we’ve firmed up on that are about the make him the most expensive buy in Premier League history.

It’s a pretty amazing turn of events. We were haggling over a few million for Romeo Lavia and just like that, gazumped Sunday’s opening day opponents for their primary target.

Watching the Chelsea fan meltdown online has been pretty special…

Caicedo won’t play on Sunday, but he should be ready for the home fixture with Bournemouth a week later at Anfield, barring no late hiccups.