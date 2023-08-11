Moises Caicedo’s career squad numbers and a look at what jersey he could take at Liverpool

Liverpool fans are excitedly waiting to see Moises Caicedo pose in a red shirt for the first time and now the question can arise as to what shirt number he will be handed for the club.

If we look at the squad numbers that are currently available within our squad (under 30), they are: 3, 12, 14, 15, 16, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 29.

In the past, the 21-year-old has worn a variety of numbers – for Brighton it was 25, Beerschot in Belgium handed him the 8, Independiente del Valle in his home nation handed the midfielder 6, 5, and 55, for Ecuador the new man has only worn the No.23.

Of the numbers worn by the £110 million man, we only have 3, 23 and 25 currently available for him to choose from if he wants to keep hold of a number from his career.

Given the players that have worn the No.23 for the Reds, including the likes of Jamie Carragher, Robbie Fowler and Luis Diaz, this could be a solid choice for the new man.

With our other new signings being given important numbers within the squad, it may mean that a lower jersey is offered but if we take sentimentaltiy and club legacy into the equation – 23 seems to be the best bet.

Which number do you think the soon to be former Brighton man will take?

