Not £110m: Reddy confirms Caicedo price Liverpool will actually pay Brighton

Liverpool fans are ready to greet our newest signing with open arms and see Jurgen Klopp’s third midfield addition in the same window but it appears that the fee may not be as first thought.

Taking to social media, Melissa Reddy has reported: ‘Liverpool’s British transfer record bid for Moises Caicedo is actually £111m, with Brighton having sell-on clause’.

It’s certainly not an astronomic jump from the previously touted £110 million but this does provide a new insight into how much the Reds are willing to pay to secure the services of Moises Caicedo.

READ MORE: Moises Caicedo’s career squad numbers and a look at what jersey he could take at Liverpool

There will no doubt be comments made from rival supporters about the size of the transfer fee we are set to pay but given the affordability of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the fee needs to be viewed as an investment for three new first-team players.

We have seen a lot of players leave the club and so this level of investment was both needed and financed because of those who have departed Anfield since the close of the last campaign.

Jurgen Klopp now has the ability to field a whole new midfield and one which is young, talented and hopefully durable enough to have a major impact this season.

The price is a record transfer fee and that shows how serious we are about wanting the 21-year-old, a statement that was needed to show that we are ready to launch at attack on silverware and restoring our Champions League status.

You can view the Caicedo update via @MelissaReddy_ on X:

Liverpool's British transfer record bid for Moises Caicedo is actually £111m, with Brighton having sell-on clause — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 11, 2023

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones