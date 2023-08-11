David Ornstein: Key factor Liverpool have yet to agree in Caicedo deal ahead of transfer hijack

Have you seen the news? You know… THE news? You can’t have possibly missed it by now: Liverpool have agreed a British transfer record fee of £110m with Brighton for Moises Caicedo.

Pinch yourselves all you want (we know we are) – it’s real! Still, it’s not 100% finalised yet, it’s worth emphasising.

David Ornstein of the highly reputable The Athletic confirmed on Friday morning that the Merseysiders are yet to agree personal terms with the player. However, this is ‘expected to be a formality’.

A medical has been booked in for Friday, which would suggest more than a degree of confidence that a full deal can be agreed ahead of our upcoming visit to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

It’s news that has rightly shocked much of the Liverpool fanbase after the club appeared to be all-in on Southampton’s highly-rated prodigy Romeo Lavia.

With over £200m potentially set to be spent on the midfield rebuild, however, few will be focusing on the Belgian international in the coming hours.

