Paul Joyce reveals Brighton stance amidst Caicedo’s dramatic transfer u-turn

It’s been one of the messiest and most dramatic transfer tales for many years and now Moises Caicedo, Liverpool, Chelsea and Brighton are all in limbo over the the conclusion of a true debacle.

Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce reported: ‘Chelsea are prepared to raise their bid for Moisés Caicedo as they believe the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder favours a move to London over Liverpool.

‘The Merseyside club agreed a British-record £111 million transfer fee with Brighton to sign Caicedo after hijacking Chelsea’s deal but are yet to secure personal terms with the player.

READ MORE: (Video) De Zerbi burns Caicedo bridges as confusion looms over new club

‘Brighton want negotiations to reach a conclusion prior to the Premier League season starting this weekend but are open to improved offers being submitted’.

After seeing an apparent deadline being set by the Seagulls and us then getting a fee agreed, it will be hugely frustrating for everyone that the time limit has been extended and that there’s still no new player arriving at Anfield.

Given this public rejection, it will be interesting to see whether Jurgen Klopp still wants the midfielder at his club, even though we still don’t know the full reasoning behind his change of heart.

Our supporters will only want a player who’s committed to being a Red and if the Ecuadorian is holding out for a better offer from Stamford Bridge – then many will believe there shouldn’t even be an offer on the table from us.

It’s still unclear where the 21-year-old will end up but he’s doing a good job of losing interest from suitors, in the hope of playing under Mauricio Pochettino.

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones