(Video) Pochettino appears to aim sly dig at Klopp over Caicedo debacle

Jurgen Klopp provided the world’s media with a public update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Moises Caicedo but it seems that Mauricio Pochettino wasn’t too impressed with this tactic.

Speaking with the media ahead of facing the Reds at Stamford Bridge, the Argentine said: “I never talk about players that don’t belong to us. We are working hard to try to add more players to the squad.”

It was quite out of character for our boss to comment on a player that hadn’t officially become a Red yet and that seems to have sparked this comment from man who lost the 2019 Champions League final to his German counterpart.

It’s likely that both managers are frustrated at this point and we all want to know what the final decision will be from the Ecuadorian.

