Melissa Reddy now clarifies Caicedo situation amid reports he’s reconsidering Liverpool transfer

A glorious high was followed by a sudden sharp decline as the summer transfer window rollercoaster took Livepool in a new and anxiety-inducing direction over the future of Moises Caicedo.

Fresh reports have emerged casting some doubt over the possibility of the Ecuadorian moving to the red half of Merseyside amid a renewed attempt from Chelsea to seize back control of the process.

Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy put paid to the suggestion that the Blues are anywhere near close to being back in pole position, confirming that it would ‘take a lot for them to sway this’ on X.

Nothing has changed as far as Brighton are concerned regarding Moises Caicedo. Their deadline was set, they accepted Liverpool's British record offer. While Chelsea haven't thrown in the towel – offering the player improved personal terms – it'd take a lot for them to sway this. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 11, 2023

It’s a position shared by the player’s representatives – though the player is now understood to have reiterated his preference of a move to Stamford Bridge following the side’s refusal to give up on the transfer – though it remains to be seen who will come out on top in this particular deal.

Ultimately, even though Liverpool have acted in good faith with Brighton, the Seagulls are under no obligation to hold back on a transfer for an unhappy member of their squad to do us a favour.

It would be highly unfortunate to lose out on such a talented holding midfielder in such a manner, though these are the cards we have been dealt.

The question, now, is where do we go?

A return to Southampton seems almost inevitable, and fans will now be pushing for a similar level of decisiveness to solve our problem area ahead of the new season.

