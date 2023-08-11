Romano shares Caicedo update as ‘medical already booked’ ahead of record Liverpool move

In a whirlwind period, Liverpool have gone from out of the race for Moises Caicedo to booking a medical with the player ahead of a surprise record deal for the midfielder.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Before press conference scheduled at 10am UK time, Jurgen Klopp plans to speak to Moisés Caicedo 🔴📱 #LFC Medical already booked’.

It really is wild to see how the Reds have pounced on a deal that everyone in the football world was sure Chelsea were set to eventually secure.

READ MORE: Brighton ‘prefer to do business’ with Liverpool over Chelsea for Caicedo transfer – report

Instead though, we used their inability to get a deal over the line and Southampton’s lofty asking price for Romeo Lavia to our advantage – seemingly securing one of the best options available this summer.

The 21-year-old looks set to be part of a fresh midfield trio at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp’s new side is really taking shape ahead of a now much more exciting campaign at Anfield.

In the Ecuadorian, we have been able to replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, although many will still be calling for one or two more new faces to come before the window slams shut.

This update though suggests that we are a huge step closer to transforming our side into serious competitors for a return to Champions League football and the pursuit of more silverware this year.

You can view the Caicedo update via @FabrizioRomano on X:

Before press conference scheduled at 10am UK time, Jurgen Klopp plans to speak to Moisés Caicedo 🔴📱 #LFC Medical already booked. pic.twitter.com/WihfgdJlQG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones