(Video) Bobby Firmino scores hat-trick in debut Saudi Pro League appearance

After such an emotional end to his Liverpool career last season, Bobby Firmino has hit the ground running in Saudi Arabia with a memorable debut appearance for Al-Ahli.

The Brazilian scored all three goals in his side’s 3-1 victory over Al-Hazm, announcing himself to the Saudi Pro League with a performance that will live long in the memory.

Teaming up with the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Allan Saint-Maximin, it’s not hard to see why so many new supporters will now be watching the middle eastern league this season.

Our former No.9 captained his new side and if they don’t love him already, his new supporters won’t need much more convincing that he’s going to be one of the greatest players they ever see.

