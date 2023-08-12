Chelsea ‘on the brink’ in major Moises Caicedo update – Telegraph

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a proper update regarding the situation around Moises Caicedo bit it appears that we may all soon know the fate of where the midfielder will be playing this season.

As reported by Matt Law and Sam Wallace for The Telegraph: ‘Chelsea are on the brink of sealing the signing of Moises Caicedo in a British record deal worth £115 million…

‘Chelsea are expected to pay £115 million, inclusive of add-ons for Caicedo who will sign a long-term deal’.

It seems that we may finally see the Londoners field an offer that can be accepted by Brighton and thus finally end this drawn-out transfer saga, where our record-breaking bid will still not be enough.

Brighton have no reason to accept a fee lower than ours of £111 million and it appears that Todd Boehly has understood that he will have to break the bank in order to secure the services of the 21-year-old.

Whether this will comply with FFP rulings, only time will tell but it seems likely that Mauricio Pochettino may now have to sell some players in order to balance the books for this signing.

Where this leaves Liverpool is a whole other question and now we look to be left in a tricky position on the eve of the season starting, still on the search for a replacement for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Many supporters want two or three new faces to arrive but we really are running out of time and options in order to complete our midfield rebuild this summer.

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones