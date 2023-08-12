Chelsea risk points deduction this season if they match Liverpool’s Caicedo bid – report

Chelsea may well have won the heart of Moises Caicedo but it seems that they are far from winning the bidding war with Liverpool for his services, leaving them in a very tricky financial position.

Football finance reporter Mo Chatra took to social media to report: ‘any punishment relating to losses relative to the PSR Calculation in excess of £105m would be implemented THIS season’.

This came off the back of a long update on the London club’s financial standings, in which it was reported that: ‘they are many £10s of millions short of break even under PL P&S in 23/24 even if they managed to just about comply in 22/23 (which I’m skeptical about too)’.

It all boils down to the understanding that Todd Boehly can only spend a maximum of £105 million in this window and after reportedly pulling out of a move for Tyler Adams and agreeing a move for Romeo Lavia – it seems there are still irons in other fires for alternative signings this summer.

Therefore, the idea that the Londoners can afford the Ecuadorian that has caused so many headlines on top of other possible deals – is surely impossible.

That is of course unless the eccentric American owner is ready and willing to accept a points deduction in order to beat Jurgen Klopp to the signature of the 21-year-old.

In truth, it seems everyone is confused at the current standing but the longer that the Reds leave their offer on the table – the more embarrassing it will get for Mauricio Pochettino’s side as they seemingly can’t afford to match us.

If the Seagulls don’t want any of the players that are being offered to try and sweeten the deal then it all comes down to Chelsea taking a points deduction or walking away from signing a record-breaking midfielder.

Both options have obvious consequences and for now, we must play the waiting game.

