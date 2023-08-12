(Video) Chelsea ‘pushing’ for £115m Caicedo deal; could be agreed before Liverpool clash

It’s not been a process that is being completed anywhere near as quickly as we expected but it does seem that Chelsea are edging closer to finally agreeing a deal to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

As reported by Simon Thomas on Sky Sports News: “Chelsea are currently pushing to complete a £115 million deal for [Moises Caicedo]… a deal could potentially be agreed before Chelsea play Liverpool tomorrow (Sunday)”.

There are many reports suggesting that the Londoners simply shouldn’t be able to afford to be able to complete this move but time will tell what the potential FFP repercussions of this could be.

Although this seemingly is another step towards seeing the Ecuadorian moving to Stamford Bridge, we’re still waiting for this official bid to actually be placed.

