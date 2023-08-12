Chelsea are ‘struggling’ as Liverpool refuse to revoke Caicedo offer – Jones

When news broke that Moises Caicedo wanted a Chelsea move over heading to Anfield, most expected we would revoke our offer but as it still sits on the table – it seems the London club are in a tough position.

Writing on his Substack, Neil Jones reported: ‘There is a feeling that the Blues are struggling to put together a package that works, and as it stands Liverpool are the only club to have agreed a fee for the player’.

With a bid of £111 million being accepted by Brighton, the ball is now firmly in the Stamford Bridge court and they need to match or better our offer – in order to capture the Ecuadorian’s services.

However, whether it be FFP related or otherwise, this huge delay since we’ve had a concrete update does seem to suggest that Todd Boehly cannot match what we have to offer.

There seems to be a record-breaking game of poker being played over Moises Caicedo and the longer time drags on, the greater the chance we have of succeeding.

If Mauricio Pochettino’s club had the money, they would have paid it by now and because the Seagulls seemingly aren’t interested in any of their players – they surely must be on the brink of failure.

It’s going to be very interesting to see what happens next but this whole saga has taught us all to expect the unexpected.

