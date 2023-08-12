Lavia ‘as well’: Bad news keeps coming in Liverpool’s search for new midfielder – report

It seems that Moises Caicedo is Chelsea-bound and it would then be assumed that Liverpool would now return to their previous target Romeo Lavia but this too could be off the cards.

As reported by Matt Law and Sam Wallace for The Telegraph: ‘Chelsea have also made a bid worth £55million for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, who had also been a target of Liverpool.

‘Sources believe Chelsea could sign the Belgian as well as Caicedo, but Caicedo is their priority’.

There’s one thing losing out on a player and that can happen to many different clubs but when it seems that we have now watched Jude Bellingham and Moises Caicedo slip through our grasp, missing out on Romeo Lavia too could be a major blow.

From the record-breaking bid that we saw accepted from Brighton, it’s clear that there is money available for a new midfielder but the Reds are running out of time and targets to find one.

When we think back to the reign of Michael Edwards, this move to public transfer bids and failing to get deals over the line feels like a galaxy away from how things used to be.

We have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but both deals were buy-out clauses and with it being reported that Billy Hogan took the reigns for the negotiations with the Seagulls – something isn’t right.

Fortunately, there is still time and money on offer to Jurgen Klopp to fix this midfield conundrum but our reputation has taken a hit and our transfer kitty has now been revealed to the market.

There’s a lot of work to do in order to save our summer and possibly save our season.

