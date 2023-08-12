Paul Joyce declares: ‘Liverpool are not out of the running’ in Caicedo transfer saga

It’s been one of the strangest transfer stories in many years and we still don’t have a resolution as to where Moises Caicedo will be playing his football next season, despite so many conflicting reports.

Paul Joyce offered his insight as he wrote for The Times: ‘Caicedo is understood to prefer Chelsea and the club hope that will swing the deal in their favour, but Liverpool are not out of the running.

‘They believe Chelsea are struggling to strike an agreement with Brighton and are not walking away’.

It’s all well and good the player wanting to move to Chelsea but if they can’t afford to match our bid for the midfielder, then Brighton really have no reason to entertain their interest at this point.

Some believe that our bid of £111 million was a deliberate ploy as Mauricio Pochettino’s side cannot afford to match this offer due to the FFP constraints they are having to act under.

What adds more confusion to all this though is that the same report also claims: ‘the west London club have also increased their offer for Roméo Lavia’.

Quite how they can afford to make two major signings in the same period is unknown and it’s hard to tell at this point who is playing the better game of poker.

The longer we wait with our offer sat on the table, the tougher it is for our bidding rivals as they clearly hoped we would have pulled out by now.

As we enter a third day of twists and turns, this one certainly isn’t over yet.

