Melissa Reddy tells Chelsea ‘to get a rush on’ as Liverpool left in ‘fascinating’ Caicedo position

Liverpool placed a bid, Brighton accepted but we still wait for more news as it appears that Moises Caicedo wants to move to Chelsea but it seems that time may be running out for the Londoners.

Taking to social media, Melissa Reddy provided an in-depth update on the situation: ‘Until Chelsea make a formal British record offer that Brighton accept for Moises Caicedo, not much has significantly changed. As one source put it “more tweets about what they’ll do than what they actually have.” CFC have known what Liverpool’s bid & structure is since Thursday.

‘Strong suggestions Chelsea hoped Liverpool would withdraw their bid and walk away on Friday allowing them to negotiate a more favourable fee and structure with Brighton, which didn’t happen. Next developments very interesting in light of FFP/Premier League P&S rules

‘Chelsea have always been favourites for Caicedo. Long before the auction, during it, after it. And the preferred destination (despite LFC having assurances + encouragement from his reps). CFC don’t have the agreement with Brighton, which is critical – they need to get a rush on.

‘Overriding sense that Chelsea will do what is necessary to get Caicedo, who has been their priority target. How Liverpool would progress in that instance, given the Romeo Lavia situation and with time running out, will be fascinating’.

It seems clear that the Seagulls will not offer an indefinite time limit on waiting for this proposed £115 million bid from Todd Boehly and so they will soon be asked to make their next move.

Many have assumed that this delay is because Mauricio Pochettino’s side cannot afford to match our better our bid due to the FFP constraints that they must act within, with the delay being caused as hope we will back away.

It seems then that there is a real struggle from the Stamford Bridge club to stay in this race but if this game of poker backfires on us, we are leaving less and less time to find ourselves a replacement for the Ecuadorian.

Jurgen Klopp will understandably be frustrated with the current position but he and we must all wait before we see what happens with this most remarkable transfer pursuit of the record-breaking 21-year-old.

You can view the full thread of updates on Caicedo via @MelissaReddy_ on X:

