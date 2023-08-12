Romano shares details behind Chelsea’s remarkable nine-year contract offer for Caicedo

It seems we are finally nearing a conclusion to the most long-drawn and dramatic transfer sagas in recent memory, one that is not set to end with Liverpool failing to secure the services of Moises Caicedo.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Understand the agreement between Moisés Caicedo and Chelsea is for a contract valid until June 2031…but the contract will also include an option until 2032, one more season.

‘Caicedo agreed personal terms with Chelsea at the end of May. Clubs working to close deal now’.

This reveals an unbelievable nine-year contract on offer from Chelsea, something which means that they can attempt to get round the FFP rules by splitting a believed £115 million deal over such a long period.

It feels like this blatant tampering with the supposed financial constraints can only end one way for the Londoners but this really doesn’t impact us in this moment of time.

Jurgen Klopp was already said to have been ‘feeling bitterly disappointed…and frustrated’ before we saw this supposed deal agreed and you can only imagine his mood won’t be getting better.

After facing the media and confirming our interest, we are now left with egg on our face after a record-breaking bid was rejected because a player didn’t want to come to Anfield.

It’s something that will hurt but now the manager, his recruitment staff and the owners need to work together to ensure that we get any more targets secured and signed as quickly as possible.

This saga has dragged on too long and the whole event seems very ‘un-Liverpool’.

You can view the Caicedo update via @FabrizioRomano on X:

