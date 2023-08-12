Fabrizio Romano provides another Moises Caicedo and Chelsea update

Fabrizio Romano has not won much support from Liverpool fans given his dubious updates regarding Moises Caicedo’s potential move to Chelsea but there has been another update on the midfielder.

The Italian football journalist took to social media to report: ‘Chelsea, working on Moisés Caicedo deal right now — understand final fee being discussed with Brighton is in excess of £110m 🔵🇪🇨 #CFC

‘Key hours ahead. Chelsea want Moisés at Stamford Bridge tomorrow — plan in their mind since last week’.

It seems like there have been ‘key hours ahead’ for nearly two days and it’s been longer than that since the Londoners have actually done anything official or concrete.

We have made the highest bid and the only one that’s been accepted by Brighton but still we all wait in limbo over what happens next when it comes to the Ecuadorian’s future.

It appears clear that the 21-year-old is hoping for a move to Stamford Bridge and so the Reds are either waiting so that Todd Boehly has to outbid us, or to find out that they can’t match our offer.

It’s a strange tactic to hang around and wait for a player that seemingly doesn’t want to make an Anfield move but this game of poker is seemingly in it’s crucial period, even if we’ve been hearing this for a long time already.

