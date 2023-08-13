‘Back in the race’ – Belgian journo says Liverpool just reacted to Chelsea’s reported Lavia bid

Liverpool could be set to miss out on Brighton’s Moises Caicedo this summer, but the race for Romeo Lavia is understood to be far from over.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed on X that the Merseysiders intend to ‘level up their offer’ to match Chelsea’s reported bid.

🔴🇧🇪 #LiverpoolFC on the battle again with #ChelseaFC for Romeo #Lavia as they want to level up their offer to #CFC bid offered (and accepted but up to player’s decision that why ‘’not officially communicated as accepted’) in order to let the choice to the player to decide. And… — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 13, 2023

With the player’s preference set to play a big role in deciding the outcome of this transfer story, it’s reassuring that Jurgen Klopp’s men do appear to have a solid plan b ready to go in case the aforementioned hijack attempt doesn’t pan out as hoped.

One can imagine there will be a few disappointed faces on the other side of phone and computer screens were we to miss out on a player of Caicedo’s calibre this summer.

That said, though some may feel it is making light of the circumstances, we can’t ignore the sheer talent on offer with Southampton’s resident destroyer.

Accept as we might that Lavia will be less of an instant fix and more of a long-term solution to nurture, a season of Premier League football under his belt means that any adjustment period should, theoretically, not be too damaging.

Hopefully our ambition in the window – despite the best efforts of Caicedo’s advisors – will be rewarded. If not, there’s no harm in getting behind a player Empire of the Kop was once informed could ‘surpass Fabinho’ this term.

