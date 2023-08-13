(Video) Luis Diaz scores LFC’s first goal of the season from worldie Salah assist

Luis Diaz was the man of the opening hour as he registered Liverpool’s first goal of the Premier League season away to Stamford Bridge.

The Colombian, deft finish as it was, couldn’t possibly take all the credit after being the recipient of world-class assist from Mo Salah.

Alexis Mac Allister helped kickstart the move playing a superb long ball to the Egyptian international in the build-up. A superb start it was from the men in red.

