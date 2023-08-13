What John Henry saw at Stamford Bridge must prompt ‘complete’ Liverpool reaction

Liverpool fans across the land were delighted to witness the sight of principal owner John Henry making his way into Stamford Bridge for the Reds’ season opener.

With the visitors looking shaky in the middle of the park at times without a natural number six operating ahead of the backline, one might hope the need for investment will have prove abundantly clear to the FSG chief.

It certainly didn’t escape the notice of former Anfield ace Michael Owen, who urged his old side to snap up a ‘top holding midfielder’ to ‘complete’ the midfield rebuild on X.

Positive first impressions on Szoboszlai and MacAllister. With a top holding midfielder in there alongside them, the midfield rebuild will be complete. #CHELIV — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) August 13, 2023

Business shouldn’t stop there either, of course, with Chelsea’s targeting of the left-flank likewise indicating that the purchase of a left-sided centre-half this summer would be far from a poor decision.

The absolute key hurdle that must be cleared before Liverpool can look to take their battle for top four football seriously, however, must be the vacant number six slot.

Moises Caicedo would be a game-changing signing for us should Chelsea prove unable to stump up the required cash in a manner that appeals to Brighton.

It’s still unclear whether our patience in this matter will be rewarded but at least FSG and John Henry have been furnished with further proof of our desperate need to fill the Fabinho-sized hole in this team.

Successfully cross that bridge and we could have a midfield trio to be reckoned with this term.

