Journo shares Caicedo transfer reminder as one ‘final twist’ could help Liverpool

The prospect of Mosies Caicedo joining Chelsea ahead of a potentially improved bid appears to be gathering pace.

That said, despite the repeated insistence from various sources online that a deal is all but done, it remains to be seen whether the Blues’ terms are truly acceptable for Brighton & Hove Albion, as Chris Williams rightly pointed out on X on Sunday morning.

It’s fair to say we shouldn’t feel inclined to rule out a Liverpool response, if we’re indeed serious about hijacking the move in question.

There are some concerns that should be heeded, nonetheless – not least of all, our clear need to find a suitable number six to fill a Fabinho-sized hole in the starting-XI.

Should it become clear either before or after our upcoming trip to Stamford Bridge that matters a conclusion won’t be forthcoming in the near future, some serious consideration will have to be given to the idea of departing the deal entirely.

With pre-season officially over, Jurgen Klopp will need all the spare time he can get working with a new option in the midfield; that’s especially true if it so happens to be a relatively inexperienced operator of the likes of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

